Puerto Rico governor announces new measures to fight crisis
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Puerto Rico's governor says he will eliminate subsidies, shrink the number of public agencies by nearly 75 percent and increase the cost of some government services to reduce spending and boost revenue as ordered by a federal control board amid an economic recession. Gov. Ricardo Rossello outlined those and other planned changes Tuesday during his first state of the union address since becoming governor last month.
