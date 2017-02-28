Puerto Rico governor announces new me...

Puerto Rico governor announces new measures to fight crisis

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Washington Post

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Puerto Rico's governor says he will eliminate subsidies, shrink the number of public agencies by nearly 75 percent and increase the cost of some government services to reduce spending and boost revenue as ordered by a federal control board amid an economic recession. Gov. Ricardo Rossello outlined those and other planned changes Tuesday during his first state of the union address since becoming governor last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Feb 20 HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Feb 20 HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Feb 20 HairyGuy 104
Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13) Feb 19 HairyGuy 167
The Cesta All- Stars. Feb 18 HairyGuy 1
How did PLENA get associated with PUERTO RICO Feb 18 HairyGuy 5
Poll Do you like Salsa music? Tell us about it! (Apr '08) Feb 15 HairyGuy 11,352
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,920 • Total comments across all topics: 279,268,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC