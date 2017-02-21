Puerto Rico facing painful austerity
San Juan, Puerto Rico a The newly appointed head of a federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico's finances warned on Tuesday that the U.S. territory will be hit with painful austerity measures in upcoming months. Interim Director Ramon Ruiz said there are no other options given the island's dire economic situation and recommended that the government act quickly.
