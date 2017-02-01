Puerto Rico defaults on multimillion-dollar debt amid crisis
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Puerto Rico's government on Wednesday announced another multimillion-dollar default as the crisis-wracked U.S. territory seeks to restructure nearly $70 billion in public debt. The government said it missed $312 million worth of bond payments including $279 million owed by Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank, which oversaw debt transactions until falling into a fiscal state of emergency itself.
Puerto Rico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is jorge ?
|2 hr
|Alank
|7
|Why do Puerto Ricans THINK they're AMERICAN? (Oct '11)
|Jan 31
|Librarian150
|1,188
|Who truly loves Puerto Rico and why? (Jul '14)
|Jan 31
|HairyGuy
|29
|U.S., Colombia arrest 17 accused of shipping co... (Jan '15)
|Jan 25
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Puerto rican women haters
|Jan 12
|Desired1
|1
|Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|219
|puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|155
