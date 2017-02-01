Puerto Rico defaults on multimillion-...

Puerto Rico defaults on multimillion-dollar debt amid crisis

Wednesday Read more: The Washington Post

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Puerto Rico's government on Wednesday announced another multimillion-dollar default as the crisis-wracked U.S. territory seeks to restructure nearly $70 billion in public debt. The government said it missed $312 million worth of bond payments including $279 million owed by Puerto Rico's Government Development Bank, which oversaw debt transactions until falling into a fiscal state of emergency itself.

Puerto Rico

