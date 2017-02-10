Pension crisis forces Puerto Rico ret...

Pension crisis forces Puerto Rico retirees to rethink future

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Feb. 3, 2017 photo, a senior citizen exercises on the beach in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico's economic crisis is pushing elderly people who depend on a public retirement system with a more than $40 billion deficit back into the workforce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puerto Rico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How did PLENA get associated with PUERTO RICO 11 hr Mashout 1
La Salsa es Cubana y los boricuas la tocan (Mar '11) Thu HairyGuy 12
News Puerto Rico nationalist returns to serve term c... Thu well now 1
Who truly loves Puerto Rico and why? (Jul '14) Feb 3 HairyGuy 30
Where is jorge ? Feb 3 Alank 7
Why do Puerto Ricans THINK they're AMERICAN? (Oct '11) Jan 31 Librarian150 1,188
U.S., Colombia arrest 17 accused of shipping co... (Jan '15) Jan 25 Philadelphia is t... 2
See all Puerto Rico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puerto Rico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Puerto Rico

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,144 • Total comments across all topics: 278,755,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC