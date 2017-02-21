Newly discovered network of planetsa

Newly discovered network of planets

Scientists have discovered a remarkable cluster of planets resembling the core of our own solar system, but better: seven Earth-sized worlds, each potentially capable of hosting liquid water and therefore life, in orbit around a nearby star. Preliminary data suggest all seven planets some 40 light-years from our sun are rocky, which would make them more similar to Earth than, say, Jupiter, a huge ball of gas.

