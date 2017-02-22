Miguel Zenon brings 'Tipico' to Jazz ...

Miguel Zenon brings 'Tipico' to Jazz Kitchen

Wednesday Feb 22

The brilliant alto saxophonist Miguel Zenon will make a stop at the Jazz Kitchen on March 8. Zenon is touring in support of Tipico , his 10th release as a leader. In line with the majority of Zenon's recent releases, Tipico explores musical concepts inspired by the folkloric traditions of Zenon's Puerto Rican homeland.

Chicago, IL

