Miguel Zenon brings 'Tipico' to Jazz Kitchen
The brilliant alto saxophonist Miguel Zenon will make a stop at the Jazz Kitchen on March 8. Zenon is touring in support of Tipico , his 10th release as a leader. In line with the majority of Zenon's recent releases, Tipico explores musical concepts inspired by the folkloric traditions of Zenon's Puerto Rican homeland.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My favorite songs. (Jul '13)
|Feb 20
|HairyGuy
|146
|Dedicate a Song (Dec '09)
|Feb 20
|HairyGuy
|2,342
|Music thread (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|HairyGuy
|104
|Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13)
|Feb 19
|HairyGuy
|167
|The Cesta All- Stars.
|Feb 18
|HairyGuy
|1
|How did PLENA get associated with PUERTO RICO
|Feb 18
|HairyGuy
|5
|Do you like Salsa music? Tell us about it! (Apr '08)
|Feb 15
|HairyGuy
|11,352
