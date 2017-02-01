Message from the Atlantic: Houston rowboat team about to break records
GALVESTON A Texas rowboat crew sent a text from the middle of the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday saying they were on course to be the first three-person crew to complete a 3,000-mile trans-Atlantic race. The rowboat Anne was bucking heavy winds about 87 nautical miles from the finish line at Nelson's Dockyard English Harbour, Antigua and Barbuda, about 300 miles east of San Juan, Puerto Rico, crew captain Michael Matson texted to the Houston Chronicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Puerto Rico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do Puerto Ricans THINK they're AMERICAN? (Oct '11)
|Jan 31
|Librarian150
|1,188
|Who truly loves Puerto Rico and why? (Jul '14)
|Jan 31
|HairyGuy
|29
|U.S., Colombia arrest 17 accused of shipping co... (Jan '15)
|Jan 25
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Where is jorge ?
|Jan 21
|Alank
|6
|Puerto rican women haters
|Jan 12
|Desired1
|1
|Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|219
|puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|155
Find what you want!
Search Puerto Rico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC