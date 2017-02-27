Law enforcement partners seize 1,522 pounds of cocaine in Puerto Rico
AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico -- With Operation Stonegarden situational awareness and intelligence, the Puerto Rico Police Department's Joint Forces for Rapid Action on Tuesday seized 1,522 pounds of cocaine, with an estimated value of $19.3 million, offloaded near the shore of the town of Maunabo, in the southeast of the island. After an extensive search, US border patrol agents and Puerto Rico police officers found a man, who claimed to be a Dominican Republic national, and 24 bales of narcotics that tested positive to cocaine.
