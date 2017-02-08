Kosei Tanaka To Be Ringside at Cotto ...

Kosei Tanaka To Be Ringside at Cotto PR Card To Scout Eliminator

Monday Read more: Boxing Scene

Rising Puerto Rican star Angel 'Tito' Acosta open up his training camp to the Puerto Rico media to show his condition for his upcoming WBO world title eliminator fight against # 1 mini flyweight contender from Namibia Jafet 'The Lion' Uutoni this Saturday February 11 in Miguel Cotto's hometown in Caguas, Puerto Rico as part of Noche De Campeones DIRECTV series. "I feel great we had a great training camp and I really feel very motivated to have a big win on Saturday night and gain my way to my dream of becoming a world champion," said Acosta.

Puerto Rico

