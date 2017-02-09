Jeyvier Cintron, Puerto Rican Olympian, Inks Pact With Top Rank
LAS VEGAS, NV Top Rank continues to add Boricua talent to it's stable of fighters! The latest acquisition of the company that is led by Hall Of Fame promoter, Bob Arum, is former two-time Puerto Rican Olympian Jeyvier Cintron, who joins a stable of fighters from 'The Island of Enchantment'. Cintron, who amassed an amateur record of 230-10, is the only fighter in the history of Puerto Rican boxing to represent the Island in two Olympic games .
