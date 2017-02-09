Jeyvier Cintron, Puerto Rican Olympia...

Jeyvier Cintron, Puerto Rican Olympian, Inks Pact With Top Rank

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boxing Scene

LAS VEGAS, NV Top Rank continues to add Boricua talent to it's stable of fighters! The latest acquisition of the company that is led by Hall Of Fame promoter, Bob Arum, is former two-time Puerto Rican Olympian Jeyvier Cintron, who joins a stable of fighters from 'The Island of Enchantment'. Cintron, who amassed an amateur record of 230-10, is the only fighter in the history of Puerto Rican boxing to represent the Island in two Olympic games .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puerto Rico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Puerto Rico nationalist returns to serve term c... 55 min well now 1
La Salsa es Cubana y los boricuas la tocan (Mar '11) Feb 6 Cyc72 11
Who truly loves Puerto Rico and why? (Jul '14) Feb 3 HairyGuy 30
Where is jorge ? Feb 3 Alank 7
Why do Puerto Ricans THINK they're AMERICAN? (Oct '11) Jan 31 Librarian150 1,188
U.S., Colombia arrest 17 accused of shipping co... (Jan '15) Jan 25 Philadelphia is t... 2
Puerto rican women haters Jan 12 Desired1 1
See all Puerto Rico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puerto Rico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Gunman
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Puerto Rico

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,066 • Total comments across all topics: 278,713,409

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC