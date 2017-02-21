JetBlue rolls out special 'Blueprint' livery on Embraer E190
JetBlue's newest color scheme, Blueprint, unveiled in Boston, is seen lifting off from Boston's Logan airport, Sunday morning. Staff photo by Mark Garfinkel The "Blueprint" paint scheme is the first special livery JetBlue has applied to an E190.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My favorite songs. (Jul '13)
|Mon
|HairyGuy
|146
|Dedicate a Song (Dec '09)
|Mon
|HairyGuy
|2,342
|Music thread (Dec '15)
|Mon
|HairyGuy
|104
|Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13)
|Feb 19
|HairyGuy
|167
|The Cesta All- Stars.
|Feb 18
|HairyGuy
|1
|How did PLENA get associated with PUERTO RICO
|Feb 18
|HairyGuy
|5
|Do you like Salsa music? Tell us about it! (Apr '08)
|Feb 15
|HairyGuy
|11,352
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC