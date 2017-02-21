Free association is key to solving Puerto Rico's problems
Bullets and boots on the ground gave birth to the political relationship between Puerto Rico and the United States. From 1898 until the 1940's, this American territory was 'the poorhouse of the Caribbean'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My favorite songs. (Jul '13)
|Mon
|HairyGuy
|146
|Dedicate a Song (Dec '09)
|Mon
|HairyGuy
|2,342
|Music thread (Dec '15)
|Mon
|HairyGuy
|104
|Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13)
|Feb 19
|HairyGuy
|167
|The Cesta All- Stars.
|Feb 18
|HairyGuy
|1
|How did PLENA get associated with PUERTO RICO
|Feb 18
|HairyGuy
|5
|Do you like Salsa music? Tell us about it! (Apr '08)
|Feb 15
|HairyGuy
|11,352
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC