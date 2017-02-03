Five new finds in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico
It's the way to roll in Puerto Rico, a popular destination for New Yorkers since it's a quick, easy and cheap getaway. During my recent three days in Old San Juan, time was deliberately divided between getting lazy and getting busy exploring , the famed city wall; and iconic blue cobblestone streets.
Puerto Rico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who truly loves Puerto Rico and why? (Jul '14)
|18 min
|HairyGuy
|30
|Where is jorge ?
|20 hr
|Alank
|7
|Why do Puerto Ricans THINK they're AMERICAN? (Oct '11)
|Jan 31
|Librarian150
|1,188
|U.S., Colombia arrest 17 accused of shipping co... (Jan '15)
|Jan 25
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Puerto rican women haters
|Jan 12
|Desired1
|1
|Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|219
|puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|155
