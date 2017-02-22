Evertec, Inc. (EVTC) Upgraded to "Buy" at Zacks Investment Research
The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's target price points to a potential upside of 10.79% from the company's previous close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My favorite songs. (Jul '13)
|Feb 20
|HairyGuy
|146
|Dedicate a Song (Dec '09)
|Feb 20
|HairyGuy
|2,342
|Music thread (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|HairyGuy
|104
|Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13)
|Feb 19
|HairyGuy
|167
|The Cesta All- Stars.
|Feb 18
|HairyGuy
|1
|How did PLENA get associated with PUERTO RICO
|Feb 18
|HairyGuy
|5
|Do you like Salsa music? Tell us about it! (Apr '08)
|Feb 15
|HairyGuy
|11,352
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC