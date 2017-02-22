Evertec, Inc. (EVTC) Upgraded to "Buy...

Evertec, Inc. (EVTC) Upgraded to "Buy" at Zacks Investment Research

Wednesday Feb 22

The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's target price points to a potential upside of 10.79% from the company's previous close.

