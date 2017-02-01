ESPN Deportes Presents 2017 Caribbean Series
Exclusive multiplatform coverage of the Series live from Culiacan, Mexico, featuring Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Cuba and Mexico, leading up to the 2017 World Baseball Classic. ESPN DEPORTES presents exclusive, multimedia live coverage of the 2017 Caribbean Series from Culiacan, Mexico, starting on Wednesday, February 1 at 5 p.m. ET with Alazanes de Granma vs. Tigres de Licey , followed by Criollos de Caguas vs. guilas de Mexicali at 10 p.m. on TV and Radio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Puerto Rico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do Puerto Ricans THINK they're AMERICAN? (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Librarian150
|1,188
|Who truly loves Puerto Rico and why? (Jul '14)
|Tue
|HairyGuy
|29
|U.S., Colombia arrest 17 accused of shipping co... (Jan '15)
|Jan 25
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Where is jorge ?
|Jan 21
|Alank
|6
|Puerto rican women haters
|Jan 12
|Desired1
|1
|Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|219
|puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|155
Find what you want!
Search Puerto Rico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC