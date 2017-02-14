El Faro Ship sinking: El Faro may hav...

El Faro Ship sinking: El Faro may have suffered boiler blast

Rochelle Hamm, second from left, the wife of El Faro crew member Frank Hamm, is embraced by the family members of other El Faro crew members after they posed with photographs of their loved ones during a break in a U.S. Coast Guard investigative hearing, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 in Jacksonville, Fla. The 790-foot freighter heading from Jacksonville, Fla., to San Juan, Puerto Rico sailed into the eye of Hurricane Joaquin near the Bahamas on Oct. 1, 2015 and sank, killing all 33 crew members.

