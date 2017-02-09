DHL opens new temperature-controlled storage chambers in Puerto Rico
DHL Global Forwarding is opening four new temperature-controlled storage chambers in San Juan this year after investing nearly $1m in the market in 2016. According to the DHL, the company expanded its 6,792-sq ft DHL warehouse in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to six times its original size.
