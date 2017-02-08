DHL invests close to $1 million in Puerto Rico in 2016
DHL Global Forwarding's ribbon cutting ceremony in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from left to right: Frank Cascante, head of Business Development Americas for DHL Temperature Management Solutions, DHL Global Forwarding; David Bang, global head of DHL Temperature Management Solutions/CEO LifeConEx, DHL Global Forwarding; and Javier Aleman, station manager and Thermonet manager, DHL Global Forwarding, Puerto Rico. MIAMI, USA -- DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist within Deutsche Post DHL Group, announced it is celebrating ten years as a dedicated Life Science Competency Center, out of the approximately 60 years it has been in operation in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.
Add your comments below
Puerto Rico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La Salsa es Cubana y los boricuas la tocan (Mar '11)
|Mon
|Cyc72
|11
|Who truly loves Puerto Rico and why? (Jul '14)
|Feb 3
|HairyGuy
|30
|Where is jorge ?
|Feb 3
|Alank
|7
|Why do Puerto Ricans THINK they're AMERICAN? (Oct '11)
|Jan 31
|Librarian150
|1,188
|U.S., Colombia arrest 17 accused of shipping co... (Jan '15)
|Jan 25
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Puerto rican women haters
|Jan 12
|Desired1
|1
|Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|219
Find what you want!
Search Puerto Rico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC