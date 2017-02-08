DHL invests close to $1 million in Puerto Rico in 2016

DHL Global Forwarding's ribbon cutting ceremony in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from left to right: Frank Cascante, head of Business Development Americas for DHL Temperature Management Solutions, DHL Global Forwarding; David Bang, global head of DHL Temperature Management Solutions/CEO LifeConEx, DHL Global Forwarding; and Javier Aleman, station manager and Thermonet manager, DHL Global Forwarding, Puerto Rico. MIAMI, USA -- DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist within Deutsche Post DHL Group, announced it is celebrating ten years as a dedicated Life Science Competency Center, out of the approximately 60 years it has been in operation in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

