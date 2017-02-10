Celebrate Valentine's Day | Love in Salsa
Lehman Center for the Performing Arts celebrates Valentine's Day with AMOR en SALSA , a special concert of the best romantic Salsa interpreters featuring , MAELO RUIZ , NINO SEGARRA and GIRO LOPEZ on Saturday, February 11th, 2017 at 8pm . This concert is produced by Lehman Center and Jose Raposo.
