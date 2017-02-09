Caribbean sets record with more than ...

Caribbean sets record with more than 29 million visitors

Read more: The Washington Post

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Caribbean tourism officials say the region received a record number of visitors last year as arrivals topped 29 million. But they say they expect a slight drop this year because of the uncertainty surrounding actions that U.S. President Donald Trump might take.

Puerto Rico

