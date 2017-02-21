Board: Puerto Rico to be hit with pai...

Board: Puerto Rico to be hit with painful austerity measures

Tuesday

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - The newly appointed head of a federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico's finances is warning the U.S. territory will be hit with painful austerity measures in upcoming months. Interim Director Ramon Ruiz said Tuesday that there are no other options given the island's critical economic situation.

Chicago, IL

