Army investigating death of Fort Brag...

Army investigating death of Fort Bragg soldier

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Stars and Stripes

The Army Criminal Investigation Command is looking into the death of an 82nd Airborne Division soldier whose body was found in a wooded area more than a week ago. Spc. Victor Aponte-Rosado, 31, of Caguas, Puerto Rico, was found in woods near Preachers Road on Fort Bragg around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 6, according to Chris Grey, a spokesman for the Army's CID.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My favorite songs. (Jul '13) Mon HairyGuy 146
Dedicate a Song (Dec '09) Mon HairyGuy 2,342
Music thread (Dec '15) Mon HairyGuy 104
Boleros / Ballads (Jun '13) Feb 19 HairyGuy 167
The Cesta All- Stars. Feb 18 HairyGuy 1
How did PLENA get associated with PUERTO RICO Feb 18 HairyGuy 5
Poll Do you like Salsa music? Tell us about it! (Apr '08) Feb 15 HairyGuy 11,352
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,273 • Total comments across all topics: 279,087,239

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC