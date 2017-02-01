Aircraft Division team earns DoD acquisition workforce development award
From left, The Honorable Frank Kendall, former Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics; members of the Airborne Anti-Submarine Warfare Systems Engineering team, Aircraft Division, Luis Fortuno, Dr. Mary Eileen Farrell, Karen Frech, John Joseph; The Honorable Robert O. Work, Deputy Secretary of Defense and Gen. Paul J. Selva, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DC Military.
Add your comments below
Puerto Rico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is jorge ?
|12 hr
|Alank
|7
|Why do Puerto Ricans THINK they're AMERICAN? (Oct '11)
|Jan 31
|Librarian150
|1,188
|Who truly loves Puerto Rico and why? (Jul '14)
|Jan 31
|HairyGuy
|29
|U.S., Colombia arrest 17 accused of shipping co... (Jan '15)
|Jan 25
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Puerto rican women haters
|Jan 12
|Desired1
|1
|Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|219
|puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|155
Find what you want!
Search Puerto Rico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC