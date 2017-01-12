Whitney announces two curatorial appointments

The Whitney Museum of American Art announced that Marcela Guerrero and Rujeko Hockley have been appointed as assistant curators. Hockley, an assistant curator at the Brooklyn Museum, will begin working at the Whitney on March 6; Guerrero, a curatorial fellow at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, will join the curatorial team on April 25. Scott Rothkopf, the Whitney's Deputy Director for Programs and Nancy and Steve Crown Family Chief Curator, noted: 'Marcela and Ru have distinguished themselves as two of the brightest and most passionate curatorial voices of their generation.

