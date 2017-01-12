Whitney announces two curatorial appointments
The Whitney Museum of American Art announced that Marcela Guerrero and Rujeko Hockley have been appointed as assistant curators. Hockley, an assistant curator at the Brooklyn Museum, will begin working at the Whitney on March 6; Guerrero, a curatorial fellow at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, will join the curatorial team on April 25. Scott Rothkopf, the Whitney's Deputy Director for Programs and Nancy and Steve Crown Family Chief Curator, noted: 'Marcela and Ru have distinguished themselves as two of the brightest and most passionate curatorial voices of their generation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Add your comments below
Puerto Rico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S., Colombia arrest 17 accused of shipping co... (Jan '15)
|18 hr
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Why do Puerto Ricans THINK they're AMERICAN? (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Luis-Antonio
|1,185
|Where is jorge ?
|Jan 21
|Alank
|6
|Puerto rican women haters
|Jan 12
|Desired1
|1
|Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|219
|puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|155
|Puerto Rico is in a financial and polical crises.
|Jan 11
|Alank
|4
Find what you want!
Search Puerto Rico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC