UPDATE 1-Puerto Rico board extends key deadlines on turnaround plan
Jan 28 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board voted on Saturday to give the debt-laden U.S. territory more time to submit a fiscal turnaround plan and to restructure $70 billion in debt without fear of lawsuits. The seven-member board voted at a public hearing in Fajardo, Puerto Rico, to extend to May 1 from Feb. 15 a so-called stay on litigation over missed debt payments, which was part of the federal Puerto Rico rescue law known as PROMESA passed last year.
