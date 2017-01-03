Two deaths in 2011 Iraq blast may be clue to airport shooter's unraveling

On Jan. 2, 2011, two members of the Puerto Rican Army National Guard were in a lead vehicle in a convoy traveling near Taji, Iraq, assigned to one of the most dangerous missions of the Iraqi war: locating and disarming roadside bombs buried by insurgents who strategically planted and then detonated them to kill American soldiers. Jose Cintron Rosado, 38, and Jose Delgado Arroyo, 41, were best friends who were deployed together the previous April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.