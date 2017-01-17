This postmark honors an inauguration,...

This postmark honors an inauguration, but not Donald Trump's

Saturday Jan 14 Read more: Linn's Stamp News

Linns.com has already published a news article reporting a Jan. 20 postmark from Washington, D.C., commemorating the United States presidential inauguration. In Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rossello was sworn in Jan. 2 as the newly elected governor of the commonwealth, which is an unincorporated organized territory of the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Linn's Stamp News.

Puerto Rico

