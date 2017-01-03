Tassaduk Mufti: From Omkara to PDP

He's best known for his outstanding cinematography in Bollywood movies like 'Omkara' and 'Kaminey', but Tassaduq Hussain Mufti also happens to be the only son of late Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed. Tassaduq has always been reluctant to join politics but now he is all set to play a bigger role in the People's Democratic Party which is in a bit of a shambles after some senior leaders like Tariq Karra have resigned from the party.

