School bus company owners convicted of bid rigging and mail fraud in Puerto Rico

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Following a week-long trial, a federal jury in Puerto Rico has convicted four individuals for participating in bid rigging and fraud conspiracies at an auction for public school bus transportation services in Puerto Rico's Caguas municipality. Gavino Rivera Herrera, Luciano Vega Martnez, Alfonso Gonzalez Nevarez and Ren Garay Rodrguez were found guilty on Thursday in the US District Court of the District of Puerto Rico, in San Juan, for conspiring to rig bids and allocate the market for public school bus transportation contracts in the municipality of Caguas from approximately August 2013 until May 2015.

