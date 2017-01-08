Puerto Rico's New Governor and New Representative to Congress Both Working for Statehood
On November 8, 2016, Puerto Rico voters elected Ricardo Rossello as Governor, and elected Jennifer Gonzalez-Colon as Resident Commissioner. "Resident Commissioner" is the Puerto Rico term for the delegate sent to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ballot Access News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Puerto Rico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|HairyGuy
|150
|Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12)
|9 hr
|Alank
|214
|Where is jorge ?
|22 hr
|Alank
|5
|Dave Lopes is back, but to say hello to everyone
|Sat
|HairyGuy
|3
|Do you like Salsa music? Tell us about it! (Apr '08)
|Jan 6
|Alank
|11,343
|Jews, Jews, Jews! (Aug '13)
|Jan 5
|HairyGuy
|16
|Fishing...
|Dec 24
|Alank
|2
Find what you want!
Search Puerto Rico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC