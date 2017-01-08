Puerto Rico's New Governor and New Re...

Puerto Rico's New Governor and New Representative to Congress Both Working for Statehood

Read more: Ballot Access News

On November 8, 2016, Puerto Rico voters elected Ricardo Rossello as Governor, and elected Jennifer Gonzalez-Colon as Resident Commissioner. "Resident Commissioner" is the Puerto Rico term for the delegate sent to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Puerto Rico

