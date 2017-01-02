Puerto Rico's new gov seeks statehood to help enda

Puerto Rico's new governor was sworn in Monday as the U.S. territory prepares for what many believe will be new austerity measures and a renewed push for statehood to haul the island out of a deep economic cris Puerto Rico's new gov seeks statehood to help end crisis Puerto Rico's new governor was sworn in Monday as the U.S. territory prepares for what many believe will be new austerity measures and a renewed push for statehood to haul the island out of a deep economic cris Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/01/02/puerto-ricos-new-gov-seeks-statehood-help-end-crisis/96080274/ Pro-statehood supporters await the arrival of Puerto Rico's new governor at the seaside Capitol in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.