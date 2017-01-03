Puerto Rico's new gov seeks statehood...

Puerto Rico's new gov seeks statehood to help end crisis

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 2 Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Pro-statehood supporters await the arrival of Puerto Rico's new governor at the seaside Capitol in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puerto Rico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dave Lopes is back, but to say hello to everyone 5 hr Dave Lopes 1
Poll Do you like Salsa music? Tell us about it! (Apr '08) Tue Dave Lopes 11,342
Jews, Jews, Jews! (Aug '13) Tue Alank 13
Fishing... Dec 24 Alank 2
Where is jorge ? Dec 21 Alank 3
Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12) Dec 20 HairyGuy 174
News puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07) Dec 18 Alank 89
See all Puerto Rico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puerto Rico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Puerto Rico

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,419 • Total comments across all topics: 277,614,027

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC