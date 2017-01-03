Puerto Rico files bill in quest to ob...

Puerto Rico files bill in quest to obtain statehood by 2025

Wednesday Jan 4

Pro-statehood supporters await the arrival of Puerto Rico's new governor at the seaside Capitol in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Ricardo Rossello was sworn in Monday as the U.S. territory prepares for what many believe will be new austerity measures and a renewed push for statehood to haul the island out of a deep economic crisis.

