Puerto Rico celebrates new Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez
Eva Torres stands next to her son Former Major League Baseball player Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez, as he is welcomed in his hometown school, JosA© Gualberto Padilla Elementary, in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Puerto Rican catcher is visiting his native island to celebrate his election to the Baseball Hall of Fame last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Puerto Rico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S., Colombia arrest 17 accused of shipping co... (Jan '15)
|Jan 25
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Why do Puerto Ricans THINK they're AMERICAN? (Oct '11)
|Jan 24
|Luis-Antonio
|1,185
|Where is jorge ?
|Jan 21
|Alank
|6
|Puerto rican women haters
|Jan 12
|Desired1
|1
|Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|219
|puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|155
|Puerto Rico is in a financial and polical crises.
|Jan 11
|Alank
|4
Find what you want!
Search Puerto Rico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC