Puerto Rico celebrates new Hall of Fa...

Puerto Rico celebrates new Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

Eva Torres stands next to her son Former Major League Baseball player Ivan 'Pudge' Rodriguez, as he is welcomed in his hometown school, JosA© Gualberto Padilla Elementary, in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. The Puerto Rican catcher is visiting his native island to celebrate his election to the Baseball Hall of Fame last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puerto Rico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
U.S., Colombia arrest 17 accused of shipping co... (Jan '15) Jan 25 Philadelphia is t... 2
Why do Puerto Ricans THINK they're AMERICAN? (Oct '11) Jan 24 Luis-Antonio 1,185
Where is jorge ? Jan 21 Alank 6
Puerto rican women haters Jan 12 Desired1 1
Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12) Jan 11 Alank 219
News puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07) Jan 11 Alank 155
Puerto Rico is in a financial and polical crises. Jan 11 Alank 4
See all Puerto Rico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puerto Rico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Puerto Rico

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,931 • Total comments across all topics: 278,359,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC