PHOTOS: Trump Ends Inauguration Day His Way, With Dances At 3 Balls

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump took the stage at the Liberty Ball a little after 9:30 p.m. Molly Riley/AFP/Getty Images hide caption President Trump and first lady Melania Trump took the stage at the Liberty Ball a little after 9:30 p.m. Newly-inaugurated President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump ended a busy Inauguration Day with a visit to three balls in Washington. The Liberty Ball and Freedom Ball both took place at the Washington Convention Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.