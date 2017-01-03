PDP to decide on election coalition
THE People's Democratic Party says it will decide during the party's annual convention in the next few months whether it will fight the 2018 general election on its own or form a coalition. "We encourage talks between political parties and it's important that parties are able to explore the possibility of a coalition," Mr Ravindra-Singh said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Add your comments below
Puerto Rico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|HairyGuy
|150
|Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12)
|9 hr
|Alank
|214
|Where is jorge ?
|22 hr
|Alank
|5
|Dave Lopes is back, but to say hello to everyone
|Sat
|HairyGuy
|3
|Do you like Salsa music? Tell us about it! (Apr '08)
|Jan 6
|Alank
|11,343
|Jews, Jews, Jews! (Aug '13)
|Jan 5
|HairyGuy
|16
|Fishing...
|Dec 24
|Alank
|2
Find what you want!
Search Puerto Rico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC