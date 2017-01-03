PALFA Survey discovers two intermitte...

PALFA Survey discovers two intermittent pulsars

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Astronomy

A recent study on intermittent pulsars at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico done by a team of radio astronomers at Jodrell Bank in the UK, led by Professor Andrew Lyne of the University of Manchester, discovered two pulsars putting on a "cosmic vanishing act." Pulsars are highly magnetized neutron stars that spin very quickly, emitting narrow beams of electromagnetic radiation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Astronomy.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puerto Rico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12) 7 min Alank 187
Dave Lopes is back, but to say hello to everyone 2 hr HairyGuy 3
News puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07) 12 hr HairyGuy 121
Where is jorge ? 22 hr Alank 4
Poll Do you like Salsa music? Tell us about it! (Apr '08) Fri Alank 11,343
Jews, Jews, Jews! (Aug '13) Thu HairyGuy 16
Fishing... Dec 24 Alank 2
See all Puerto Rico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puerto Rico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Puerto Rico

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,778 • Total comments across all topics: 277,686,547

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC