PALFA Survey discovers two intermittent pulsars

A recent study on intermittent pulsars at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico done by a team of radio astronomers at Jodrell Bank in the UK, led by Professor Andrew Lyne of the University of Manchester, discovered two pulsars putting on a "cosmic vanishing act." Pulsars are highly magnetized neutron stars that spin very quickly, emitting narrow beams of electromagnetic radiation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Astronomy.