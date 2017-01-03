PALFA Survey discovers two intermittent pulsars
A recent study on intermittent pulsars at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico done by a team of radio astronomers at Jodrell Bank in the UK, led by Professor Andrew Lyne of the University of Manchester, discovered two pulsars putting on a "cosmic vanishing act." Pulsars are highly magnetized neutron stars that spin very quickly, emitting narrow beams of electromagnetic radiation.
