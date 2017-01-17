Obama faces another clemency backlash
Obama faces another clemency backlash as victims of Puerto Rican terrorist whose sentence was commuted say they're 'disgusted' by the outgoing President President Obama is facing yet another clemency backlash after victims of a Puerto Rican ultranationalist whose 55-year prison sentence was commuted have spoken of their anger he will be released. Oscar Lopez Rivera, 74, had been serving time in jail for his role in a violent struggle for independence for the US island territory.
Puerto Rico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do Puerto Ricans THINK they're AMERICAN? (Oct '11)
|Jan 15
|NCA
|1,181
|Puerto rican women haters
|Jan 12
|Desired1
|1
|Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|219
|puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07)
|Jan 11
|Alank
|155
|Puerto Rico is in a financial and polical crises.
|Jan 11
|Alank
|4
|Velez leaves PAL boxing, returns to Puerto Rico... (Jan '08)
|Jan 10
|Pal boxing
|3
|Where is jorge ?
|Jan 8
|Alank
|5
