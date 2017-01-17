Motion for return of Pandits

Srinagar, Jan. 19: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly today unanimously passed a resolution for the return of the Pandits and other migrants to the Valley, the first-ever move coinciding with the 27th anniversary of the community's exodus. Omar, addressing the members, urged all parties to rise above politics and clear the resolution, saying the Pandits had to leave Kashmir in 1990 because of "unfortunate circumstances".

