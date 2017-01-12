Miss Universe 2017 contestants wear ballgowns and bikinis

No wave goodbye! President Trump is all business as he rides Air Force One for the first time - but then gives a smile and a thumbs up after landing EXCLUSIVE: Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks shot himself in the head in his waterfront Florida condo in a horrific scene witnessed by his artist wife of 25 years Edging closer to Armageddon: Doomsday Clock moves to two-and-a-half minutes from midnight - the closest we've come to global catastrophe in 64 years - in wake of Trump presidency Yes, you CAN eat carbs! Expert reveals the 5 best recipes to keep you slim and full of energy - and stop you getting 'hangry' Troubled boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya is arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after Pasadena bar crawl Family of 13-year-old boy who hanged himself sues his private Brooklyn Catholic school for ignoring 'months of relentless bullying' Are these the most ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.