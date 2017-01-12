Miss Universe 2017 contestants wear b...

Miss Universe 2017 contestants wear ballgowns and bikinis

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

No wave goodbye! President Trump is all business as he rides Air Force One for the first time - but then gives a smile and a thumbs up after landing EXCLUSIVE: Allman Brothers Band drummer Butch Trucks shot himself in the head in his waterfront Florida condo in a horrific scene witnessed by his artist wife of 25 years Edging closer to Armageddon: Doomsday Clock moves to two-and-a-half minutes from midnight - the closest we've come to global catastrophe in 64 years - in wake of Trump presidency Yes, you CAN eat carbs! Expert reveals the 5 best recipes to keep you slim and full of energy - and stop you getting 'hangry' Troubled boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya is arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after Pasadena bar crawl Family of 13-year-old boy who hanged himself sues his private Brooklyn Catholic school for ignoring 'months of relentless bullying' Are these the most ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puerto Rico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
U.S., Colombia arrest 17 accused of shipping co... (Jan '15) Wed Philadelphia is t... 2
Why do Puerto Ricans THINK they're AMERICAN? (Oct '11) Jan 24 Luis-Antonio 1,185
Where is jorge ? Jan 21 Alank 6
Puerto rican women haters Jan 12 Desired1 1
Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12) Jan 11 Alank 219
News puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07) Jan 11 Alank 155
Puerto Rico is in a financial and polical crises. Jan 11 Alank 4
See all Puerto Rico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puerto Rico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Climate Change
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Puerto Rico

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,985 • Total comments across all topics: 278,293,202

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC