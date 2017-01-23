Luzon newsbits for January 23 2017
Bay, Laguna - Police engaged armed drug suspects in a running gunbattle along the District Road in Barangay Dila, here, after midnight yesterday, ending in the killing of the suspects and the wounding of Police Officer 1 Jeremias Ramos. Chief Inspector Marlon M. Calogne, local chief of police, said they were operating against stubborn street pushers when they were fired upon by suspects Frederick A. Fule, of San Pablo City, this province, and Ryan Ferdie M. Pulutan, 34, of Calauan, same province, around 1:30 a.m. Police returned fire even as PO1 Ramos, who acted as the poseur-buyer, was hit in the left arm, but Calogne's men prevailed.
