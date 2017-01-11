Legendary radio telescope hangs in th...

Legendary radio telescope hangs in the balance

It is the radio telescope that hunts killer asteroids, probes distant cosmic blasts and decades ago sent Earth's most powerful message to the stars. Yet the storied Arecibo Observatory, an enormous aluminium dish nestled in a Puerto Rican sinkhole, might soon find itself out of the science game.

