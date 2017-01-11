Legendary radio telescope hangs in the balance
It is the radio telescope that hunts killer asteroids, probes distant cosmic blasts and decades ago sent Earth's most powerful message to the stars. Yet the storied Arecibo Observatory, an enormous aluminium dish nestled in a Puerto Rican sinkhole, might soon find itself out of the science game.
Puerto Rico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12)
|5 hr
|Alank
|219
|puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07)
|17 hr
|Alank
|155
|Puerto Rico is in a financial and polical crises.
|17 hr
|Alank
|4
|Velez leaves PAL boxing, returns to Puerto Rico... (Jan '08)
|Tue
|Pal boxing
|3
|Where is jorge ?
|Jan 8
|Alank
|5
|Dave Lopes is back, but to say hello to everyone
|Jan 7
|HairyGuy
|3
|Do you like Salsa music? Tell us about it! (Apr '08)
|Jan 6
|Alank
|11,343
