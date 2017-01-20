Judith Roman Quinones, 47, of Marlborough

She was born in Yauco, Puerto Rico, the daughter of the late Luis A. Roman and Celina Gonzalez of Marlborough. She leaves two sons, Oscar and Luis Roman of Marlborough; a brother, Hector L. Torres; and two sisters, Nilsa A. Roman and her husband Jose A. Martinez and Lydia E. Albino and her husband Efrain Albino, all of Marlborough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.