Joseph Parker vs. Hughie Fury Purse Bid is Ordered For February 1
The World Boxing Organization has advised BoxingScene.com that a purse bid has been scheduled for the mandatory fight between WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker and challenger Hughie Fury. The purse bid will take place on February 1 in San Juan, Puerto Rico and there will be a minimum bid of $1 million.
