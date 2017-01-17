Jared Bendis 2017 CES Report: From Smart Belts to Garbage Cans
Earlier this month Case Western Reserve University 's digital new media officer Jared Bendis travelled to Las Vegas for the 2017 CES technology conference. While he was impressed by new virtual reality gadgets and the latest in drone technology, the tech invention that impressed him most was a belt.
