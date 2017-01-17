Jared Bendis 2017 CES Report: From Sm...

Jared Bendis 2017 CES Report: From Smart Belts to Garbage Cans

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WVIZ-TV Cleveland

Earlier this month Case Western Reserve University 's digital new media officer Jared Bendis travelled to Las Vegas for the 2017 CES technology conference. While he was impressed by new virtual reality gadgets and the latest in drone technology, the tech invention that impressed him most was a belt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVIZ-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puerto Rico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do Puerto Ricans THINK they're AMERICAN? (Oct '11) Sun NCA 1,181
Puerto rican women haters Jan 12 Desired1 1
Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12) Jan 11 Alank 219
News puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07) Jan 11 Alank 155
Puerto Rico is in a financial and polical crises. Jan 11 Alank 4
News Velez leaves PAL boxing, returns to Puerto Rico... (Jan '08) Jan 10 Pal boxing 3
Where is jorge ? Jan 8 Alank 5
See all Puerto Rico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puerto Rico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Puerto Rico

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,203 • Total comments across all topics: 278,017,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC