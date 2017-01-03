In Puerto Rico, The Joy Of Pregnancy Is Tempered By Fear Of Zika
First her partner, John Rodriguez, 23, became infected. His face swelled and a red, itchy rash covered his body.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Puerto Rico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|Alank
|152
|Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12)
|23 hr
|Alank
|214
|Where is jorge ?
|Sun
|Alank
|5
|Dave Lopes is back, but to say hello to everyone
|Sat
|HairyGuy
|3
|Do you like Salsa music? Tell us about it! (Apr '08)
|Jan 6
|Alank
|11,343
|Jews, Jews, Jews! (Aug '13)
|Jan 5
|HairyGuy
|16
|Fishing...
|Dec 24
|Alank
|2
Find what you want!
Search Puerto Rico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC