HSPDP leader suspended

HSPDP leader suspended

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Telegraph

Shillong, Jan. 4: The Hill State People's Democratic Party today suspended one of its prominent leaders, Pyniaid Sing Syiem, for two years for "anti-party activities". The executive committee of the HSPDP, which met today, decided to suspend Syiem, who is also a member of the Khasi Autonomous District Council from Sohryngkham constituency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Puerto Rico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07) 15 min El Cacique 99
Jews, Jews, Jews! (Aug '13) 5 hr Alank 15
Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12) 15 hr Hairyguy 175
Dave Lopes is back, but to say hello to everyone 15 hr Hairyguy 2
Poll Do you like Salsa music? Tell us about it! (Apr '08) Tue Dave Lopes 11,342
Fishing... Dec 24 Alank 2
Where is jorge ? Dec 21 Alank 3
See all Puerto Rico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Puerto Rico Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Puerto Rico

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,936 • Total comments across all topics: 277,644,136

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC