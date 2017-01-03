HSPDP leader suspended

Shillong, Jan. 4: The Hill State People's Democratic Party today suspended one of its prominent leaders, Pyniaid Sing Syiem, for two years for "anti-party activities". The executive committee of the HSPDP, which met today, decided to suspend Syiem, who is also a member of the Khasi Autonomous District Council from Sohryngkham constituency.

