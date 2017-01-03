Home Galaxy of a Fast Radio Burst Ide...

Home Galaxy of a Fast Radio Burst Identified

Thursday Jan 5

Astronomers have for the first time pinpointed the location of a "fast radio burst" - a type of short-duration radio flash of unknown astrophysical origin - and have used this to identify its home galaxy. The galaxy, located over 3 billion light years away, is small, a so-called dwarf galaxy, and very different to our own Milky Way.

