Home Galaxy of a Fast Radio Burst Identified
Astronomers have for the first time pinpointed the location of a "fast radio burst" - a type of short-duration radio flash of unknown astrophysical origin - and have used this to identify its home galaxy. The galaxy, located over 3 billion light years away, is small, a so-called dwarf galaxy, and very different to our own Milky Way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Science, Industry and Business.
Add your comments below
Puerto Rico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Puerto Rico is in a financial and polical crises.
|2 hr
|Alank
|2
|puerto rico democrat corner (Oct '07)
|22 hr
|Alank
|152
|Why do Puerto Ricans Hate African-Americans? (Jun '12)
|Sun
|Alank
|214
|Where is jorge ?
|Sun
|Alank
|5
|Dave Lopes is back, but to say hello to everyone
|Jan 7
|HairyGuy
|3
|Do you like Salsa music? Tell us about it! (Apr '08)
|Jan 6
|Alank
|11,343
|Jews, Jews, Jews! (Aug '13)
|Jan 5
|HairyGuy
|16
Find what you want!
Search Puerto Rico Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC