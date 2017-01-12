Go-fast vessel with 2,000 pounds of c...

Go-fast vessel with 2,000 pounds of cocaine intercepted near Dominican Republic

Wednesday

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico -- US Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircraft detected a vessel concealing seized 2,000 pounds of cocaine that was intercepted just off the Dominican Republic by ongoing multi-agency law enforcement efforts in support of Operation Unified Resolve and Operation Caribbean Guard. The estimated value of the cocaine is $30 million.

Puerto Rico

