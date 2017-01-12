Garo Paylan: When it comes to Armenians or Kurds, all in Turkey are united against them
Garo Paylan, Istanbul-Armenian MP of the opposition pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party of Turkey, made an entry on his Twitter account, and with respect to the criticisms against him, after the incident that occurred in the Turkish parliament. "If the matter is an Armenian, if the matter is a Kurd these days again, the AKP [i.e. the ruling Justice and Development Party], the MHP, [i.e. the opposition Nationalist Movement Party], [and] the CHP [i.e. the main opposition Republican People's Party] are on the same side, unfortunately," Paylan tweeted. In his remarks recently at the Turkish parliament, Garo Paylan spoke about Armenian Genocide, whereupon the MPs of the aforesaid three parties harshly criticized him.
